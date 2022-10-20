67 no power to coil yet turns over

Hello all,
I have a 67 coupe. Everything was fine til this morning. I went to start car, it turns over but won’t stay on.
I’ve put new starter solenoid, coil with no start.
When I connect a hot wire from positive battery to positive coil, car starts and idles but starter stays on?
Any suggestions?
V8, standard ignition
