67 no power to coil yet turns over

Hello all,

I have a 67 coupe. Everything was fine til this morning. I went to start car, it turns over but won’t stay on.

I’ve put new starter solenoid, coil with no start.

When I connect a hot wire from positive battery to positive coil, car starts and idles but starter stays on?

Any suggestions?

V8, standard ignition
 
