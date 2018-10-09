Long time member. Went inactive for a while. Since I’ve reactivated my account, I’ve been looking for a reason to post. This one’s a good one.Before I get to that, I’ll tell you about the car. It’s a 89LX with a fully functioning terminator swap (A/C, cruise, wipers, etc) all while keeping the fox dash.Prior to that, I believe it was FOTM (for those of you that remember that) in the spring 2009 timeframe.The initial swap took 4 months and I’ve apent the last 6 years working out some small bugs and adding a few bolt ons.Combo is pretty simple. 2.8 upper pulley (13-14 psi), long tubes, 3.73’s. Made 462 rwhp and 489 rwtq. To say it’s fun to drive is an understatement.As I said I’ve been wanting to become more active on this forum and had planned to do that with some future changes to my setup. Well, I was also at Cruisin the Coast and had this happen to me the first day I was there!Guy pulled out of a parking space as I was rolling by. He was very apologetic, felt terrible and admitted fault. Nonetheless, I’ve got some work to do prior to taking this car to the next level.I’ve lurked long enough enough to know that many of you are talented and experienced bodymen and painter’s. Obviously, a new door is in order and I actually have one in the shop. But, what’s the best way to go about the lower quarter? Pull or patch? I’ve got a good source for a donor quarter if needed.