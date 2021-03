68 Coupe to FB build

Well, I had a few questions about my car thanks to the amazing work Horse Sence has done.It’s gone from a Coupe-inline 6 cylinder-Manual 3 Speed-No power steering-No power brakesto a,-331 ci Edelbrock RPM Heads/Performer intake, MSD ignition, E303 roller cam, 1.6 rockers, Holley 650, Hooker long tube headers, dual magnaflow exhaust with X pipe- Manual T5 trans-Baer Disc brakes all around.- Scat interior.after owning the car for a few years.... I search far and hard for a Fastback. It’s ridiculous how expensive they have gotten and I did not want to spend 40-60k for a solid starter car that was bone stock.So.... I contacted Horse Sence and began to FB conversion process, which he has posted here on the forum.He has done incredible work which has exceeded my expectations.So now comes the rebuilding...