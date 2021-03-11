68 Coupe to FB build

6t8stang

6t8stang

Member
Jan 16, 2021
24
17
13
36
Camarillo
Well, I had a few questions about my car thanks to the amazing work Horse Sence has done.

It’s gone from a Coupe
-inline 6 cylinder
-Manual 3 Speed
-No power steering
-No power brakes

to a,

-331 ci Edelbrock RPM Heads/Performer intake, MSD ignition, E303 roller cam, 1.6 rockers, Holley 650, Hooker long tube headers, dual magnaflow exhaust with X pipe

- Manual T5 trans

-Baer Disc brakes all around.

- Scat interior.

after owning the car for a few years.... I search far and hard for a Fastback. It’s ridiculous how expensive they have gotten and I did not want to spend 40-60k for a solid starter car that was bone stock.

So.... I contacted Horse Sence and began to FB conversion process, which he has posted here on the forum.

He has done incredible work which has exceeded my expectations.

So now comes the rebuilding...
 
F87B4B21-4568-40F5-90CA-018C8880667B.jpeg
 
horse sence

horse sence

That $5 hooker turn out to be a guy
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
9,585
4,290
233
Wile Coyote's stunt double
You will still need to seam seal it ,3M is about the best ,the tan sealer in the caulking tube is the best and easiest to use ,any paint supplier should have it
 
