68 Fold Down Seat

On the rear most fold down seat, there is retainer under the chrome catch. Ford list as C5ZB-63115A60,
1 on each side. Does anyone know if there is a source for these? If not, does anyone have one that I could use as a template to make some? I own a Machine Shop and have access to a Fab Shop. Would be willing to make extra for anyone who might also be looking for them.
Thanks
