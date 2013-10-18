Stage IIISo the car was rounding into shape. Then 2009, I relocated to Tidewater, VA. Started the search over for a new shop - talked to the restoration guys in Norfolk, Va who are on TV, way too expensive $60k+ to finish the restoration. Then another shop in Norfolk told me to bring it down for a “Free Estimate”, they build $250k muscle cars and came highly recommended. While they were giving me this estimate, they offered to have it re-media blasted and primed for $1500, seemed a fair deal. They had it 10 weeks, media blasted most of my doors, cowl, and dash, and to come in to get my estimate - $1000 for the media blasting, $1500 for the “Free” estimate. Had to work them down to $800 just to get it out of there even though he didn't do what was agreed to and he sprayed epoxy primer over my VIN Plate! BTW – the estimate was over $65k. Over the 3+ years since I moved here I’ve looked at 6 different shops, not one truly gave a crap about their work or charging a fair price. Last fall I attended a local car shop, saw a really nicely restored 55 Chevy, beautiful paint job, perfect lines, and it was freshly done. Asked him did it, told me it was the little shop that only does a few restorations a year because he loves it and the rest of the time does insurance jobs to make money, but be aware, he’s real slow – but his work is perfect. I went over and saw the rest of his work, it’s very nice. He’s also a really nice guy. Brought my car down in Feb of this year. He’s agreed to do everything for one price – I can drive it home. I supply the parts. He’s finally pulled it out of the trailer after the classic Jag and Camaros he was doing were done. They started taking it back apart, saving what metal they can, and getting the back-half lined up – tail panel is in place, the Qtrs are getting replaced again, the truck wasn’t welded back together right the first time. But in 3 days of work – he has the truck lid lined up perfectly and the gaps on the trunk and the doors are dead on! The car is already so much more solid. They are coating the insides of all the frames, rockers, boxes, and inner panels with rust inhibitor, and removing and treating any rust or pin holes, even on stuff you’ll never see. So excited to see what happens next week.My $800 Media Blasting Job!:The Start Of The End: