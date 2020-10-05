68 power steering pump

I’m in the middle of a somewhat extensive restoration of my pride and joy 68 ragtop which I’ve owned for about 40 years, but hasn’t been driven for about 35. My plan is a weekly driver with some safety, minor performance and comfort upgrades, but to keep it as original as possible. I’m in process of overhauling the power steering pump and was wondering what the correct color of the power steering pump case should be. Paint that was left on the case appeared to be black. Car was assembled in Dearborn if that matters. It has a 302 4V, J code engine.