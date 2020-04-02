Paint and Body '69 Coupe Door Latch/Strike Issues

M

mikeycoll

New Member
Apr 2, 2020
1
0
0
57
Belmont, CA
I have a 1969 coupe and I'm having trouble getting the driver side door to close completely.
See pic:
20200401_081548 (2).png

I have installed a new latch and adjusted the strike as far as it will go in. I even cut away 1/8" of jamb where the screw holes are so the strike would move in further.
Could it be the new latch it was $50+-, I've seen other strikes on Scott Drake or AMD for $79+- is there a difference or is it just markup?
You can push the door in to make it flush but it pops back out.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S New from MD, 69 Coupe family owned since new The Welcome Wagon 1
xxsurvivalism New guy, '69 Coupe. The Welcome Wagon 1
E Engine 66 Mustang Coupe, 69 302,Runs hot&overheats,4 row alum rad, 3200 cfm elec fan&shroud,high cap water pump,Still hot,50/50mix,timing ok, runs rich,help! Classic Mustang Specific Tech 13
Roger T 69 Coupe Door Panel Kit 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
J 69 Mustang 302 Coupe The Welcome Wagon 6
Similar threads
New from MD, 69 Coupe family owned since new
New guy, '69 Coupe.
Engine 66 Mustang Coupe, 69 302,Runs hot&overheats,4 row alum rad, 3200 cfm elec fan&shroud,high cap water pump,Still hot,50/50mix,timing ok, runs rich,help!
69 Coupe Door Panel Kit
69 Mustang 302 Coupe
Top Bottom