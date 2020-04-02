I have a 1969 coupe and I'm having trouble getting the driver side door to close completely.See pic:I have installed a new latch and adjusted the strike as far as it will go in. I even cut away 1/8" of jamb where the screw holes are so the strike would move in further.Could it be the new latch it was $50+-, I've seen other strikes on Scott Drake or AMD for $79+- is there a difference or is it just markup?You can push the door in to make it flush but it pops back out.