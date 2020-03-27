69 or 70 picture of door weatherstripping needed

Saberdemon

Saberdemon

Mar 12, 2020
80
27
28
Maryland
So the aftermarket doors for my 70 does not have any pre-drilled holes for mounting the weatherstripping around the door. Does anyone have a photograph showing the location of where the weatherstripping is screwed into the front bottom of the door? It is surprising that there are no photographs of this anywhere on the Internet. I just need something that can show me the location so I know exactly where to mount this And as close to the stock location as possible
 

