Ford OE #C9AF-9510-M Dated 894 List #4279.Nice rebuildable complete unit,NO oxidation in the fuel bowls or meter plates.Correct #5673 and #5671 metering plates.I will try to get a better pic of the #'s on the air horn Asking $500.00 feel free to make an offer.I'm in Cobleskill (upstate) NY Dennis 518-234-2480 Thanks