In all the threads about doing a 6G alt update, no one mentioned that there's 2 diff. 6G's. The regulators are diff depending on whether the alt is ECM controlled or not....in short you want a 2 small wire plug version, not the the 3 wire. If you make the mistake I did changing the reg. is fairly easy and they only cost $15-20. The 2 wire reg is grey or black and the 3 wire one is white. The 3 wire one is PWM controlled.