Hey guys. I had a 3G and it died on me. I went with a 6G because of the smaller case since I’m running an On3 turbo kit and it sits further from the turbo than the 3G did. My issue is the 6G only gets 14v when I’m at or above 1600rpm. I have underdrive pulley’s installed and an overdrive pulley on the alternator to compensate but it doesn’t help. This was never an issue with my 3G. Any ideas?