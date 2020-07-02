7.3 pricing is out...

CarMichael Angelo

CarMichael Angelo

clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
stanglx2002 said:
Mike's new engine after the NINJCOM :thinking:
Nope.
Although I probably have that much invested ( in the entire swap), Anybody that buys that engine as a crate, and still has to turn around and buy the control pack to run it, and then wait for the aftermarket to build sht for it to make more power, is just looking for a hole to throw their money in.
Especially considering that there are thousands of JY Coyotes out there now at half that price or less.
 
