70 Mach 1 at auction

I just saw a 70 Mach 1 with 351 4 barrel and 4 speed at the Leake Auction tin Scottsdale AZ sell for $46,000. 1there is a 69 Mach 1 coming up next with a 390 with s 4 speed.
Just a FYI
 

The 69 just went for $56,000. 11there was a 67 Shelby earlier that went up to $92,000 but didn't sell .

The next hot one is a 2017 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake Convertible
The super snake went to $70,500 with no sale
 
Last edited:
