70 Mach 1 at auction

- Oct 4, 2019
- 20
- 1
- 13
- 58
I just saw a 70 Mach 1 with 351 4 barrel and 4 speed at the Leake Auction tin Scottsdale AZ sell for $46,000. 1there is a 69 Mach 1 coming up next with a 390 with s 4 speed.
Just a FYI
