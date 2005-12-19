70mm or 75mm Throttle Body???

Some of you know my setup but for others, by next spring I will be making about 500 hp to the flywheel. Thats with 6lbs of boost for now but I may up it to 8-9lbs. Should I run a 75mm or a 70mm. By the way I am switching to a Fox tb setup so I will be using a fox style throttle body. Right now I use a 70mm on the 94-95 cobra intake but I don't know if I should go to a 75mm tb w/ over 500hp to the flywheel.



I wasn't really even questioning going to the 75mm but I saw a fox in a mustang mag that made over 600hp to the wheels and he was using a 70mm and he was supercharged. I have seen several times when a bigger tb has lost power on the dyno but always thought it was because the tb was too big for the mods done.



Also what is the best fox tb to buy. I have been looking at accufab which I know is probably good but I see the Professional Products tb are cheap and polished but am I sacrificing quality or is that not an issue with a tb (I mean I know that a cam or heads, quality is important, but with a tb it only has to open when the throttle is depressed, so would there be a problem with either).



Thanks guys