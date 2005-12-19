70mm or 75mm Throttle Body???

69clark

69clark

Founding Member
Sep 25, 2002
731
7
18
40
Ravena, NY
Visit site
Some of you know my setup but for others, by next spring I will be making about 500 hp to the flywheel. Thats with 6lbs of boost for now but I may up it to 8-9lbs. Should I run a 75mm or a 70mm. By the way I am switching to a Fox tb setup so I will be using a fox style throttle body. Right now I use a 70mm on the 94-95 cobra intake but I don't know if I should go to a 75mm tb w/ over 500hp to the flywheel.

I wasn't really even questioning going to the 75mm but I saw a fox in a mustang mag that made over 600hp to the wheels and he was using a 70mm and he was supercharged. I have seen several times when a bigger tb has lost power on the dyno but always thought it was because the tb was too big for the mods done.

Also what is the best fox tb to buy. I have been looking at accufab which I know is probably good but I see the Professional Products tb are cheap and polished but am I sacrificing quality or is that not an issue with a tb (I mean I know that a cam or heads, quality is important, but with a tb it only has to open when the throttle is depressed, so would there be a problem with either).

Thanks guys
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Grn92LX

Grn92LX

Fidanza Man!
Founding Member
Jan 14, 2001
6,770
50
129
New York
Visit site
A bigger tb won't hurt at all. Either way you look at it, you'll make plenty of power you won't hook anyway. The cobra opening is 70mm so if you use a 75mm, you need to open it up with a dremel.

Tb's aren't rocket science, they're a circular piece of metal with a blade that opens. Ask Ernie on here what happend when he swapped from a stock tb to a 75mm tb on his n/a 302 ;) heres a hint, he DIDN'T lose power ;)
 
Black95GTS

Black95GTS

Active Member
Jan 8, 2004
1,644
3
38
37
Marlborough, MA
Grn92LX said:
A bigger tb won't hurt at all. Either way you look at it, you'll make plenty of power you won't hook anyway. The cobra opening is 70mm so if you use a 75mm, you need to open it up with a dremel.

Tb's aren't rocket science, they're a circular piece of metal with a blade that opens. Ask Ernie on here what happend when he swapped from a stock tb to a 75mm tb on his n/a 302 ;) heres a hint, he DIDN'T lose power ;)
Click to expand...

TB NAZI!!!!!

Unless you're gonna port your cobra, the 70mm will be fine for you. I know I'll get flamed for this because of articles previously read in MM&FF and such, but in a forced induction application like yours TB size isn't crucial. Head on over to turbomustangs.com and see guys with 65mm TBs on 10 second cars.

If I were you I'd get a 70MM Accufab TB, because they have good user reviews and it matches your intake opening. If you ever decide to lose the S/C, then this will be the correct TB for you in N/A trim.

- Adam
 
4Jenna

4Jenna

Founding Member
Sep 12, 2001
4,326
6
69
AZ
Visit site
70mm makes plenty powa...not a restriction at all, good to well over 600rw

But a 75 is fine also if u open the int..no gain at all between the two imop
 
95COBRA241

95COBRA241

New Member
Sep 3, 2005
339
0
0
Delray Beach, FL
What intake will you be using when you convert to fox style? IMO match the throttle opening to the TB. If the intake is 70mm use 70 if its 75mm use 75. Either way they should make gobs of power. Accufab is probably the best TB on the market.
 
69clark

69clark

Founding Member
Sep 25, 2002
731
7
18
40
Ravena, NY
Visit site
Sorry guys. I posted in the talk section that I just bought a new BBK ssi which I believe has a 75mm opening. Now I know that someone will say why didn't you use a Systemax or TFS track heat? Well, I was planning on using the TFS but at the last minute I went with the BBK because of the looks, no one on here is using it (originality), and I figure in the future if I do like it I could have it extrude honed to bring the level of performance to more of a TFS track heat or Systemax level (hopefully). Not to mention the other advantages such as easy removal of valve covers and bigger fuel rails.
 
C

Carollo734

New Member
Mar 16, 2021
2
0
1
34
Louisiana
Hello all, first timer her on the site and wanted to ask all you professionals a question. I have a 95 GT with the 5.0/ 5- speed. I’m wanting to build it just a tad bit. It’ll be mainly used on the weekends and down here in Louisiana, everybody wants to race on the streets. So just want something kinda competitive. Am I off to a good start. I have the following: 3:55 gears, MSD pro billet distributor with coil, MSD 9mm wires, MSD 6AL, GT40 heads and a GT40 upper from a 95 Cobra. Currently waiting for them to be ported. BBK long tube headers, off-road H, Pypes M80 mufflers. A comp cam, not sure of the specs, 24# injectors from a 95 Cobra. BBK air intake with a 76mm MAF. Just trying to figure out what size throttle body to go with. And waiting on a Holley terminator X ecu to come in to tune everything up. Am I off to a hood start for now?
 
C

Carollo734

New Member
Mar 16, 2021
2
0
1
34
Louisiana
Carollo734 said:
Hello all, first timer her on the site and wanted to ask all you professionals a question. I have a 95 GT with the 5.0/ 5- speed. I’m wanting to build it just a tad bit. It’ll be mainly used on the weekends and down here in Louisiana, everybody wants to race on the streets. So just want something kinda competitive. Am I off to a good start. I have the following: 3:55 gears, MSD pro billet distributor with coil, MSD 9mm wires, MSD 6AL, GT40 heads and a GT40 upper from a 95 Cobra. Currently waiting for them to be ported. BBK long tube headers, off-road H, Pypes M80 mufflers. A comp cam, not sure of the specs, 24# injectors from a 95 Cobra. BBK air intake with a 76mm MAF. Just trying to figure out what size throttle body to go with. And waiting on a Holley terminator X ecu to come in to tune everything up. Am I off to a hood start for now?
Click to expand...
Also forgot to mention that it’s currently bored over to a 306
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

skiwesser11
Engine larger Throttle Body needed??
Replies
7
Views
762
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
John Dirks Jr
John Dirks Jr
Mad Mod
Dual Blade TB on a 2v
Replies
3
Views
473
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Mad Mod
Mad Mod
johnny21
Exhaust EGR and SMOG Systems - KOEO code 34
Replies
10
Views
895
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Y
Starting a build looking for insight!
Replies
2
Views
263
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
nickyb
nickyb
A
brentech 70mm throttle body
Replies
3
Views
623
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TOOLOW91
TOOLOW91
Top Bottom