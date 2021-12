That bottom, oval hole Is for the EGR. You do not want that to leak air either way there. You also have to be sure your EGR/tb spacer seals with the right gaskets. Having coolant sucked into the intake will act like much like a head gasket leak.

I would not be comfortable with either gasket. Is the 70mm TB that much of a misfit? That looks like a huge step for air disruption, more than you can port and blend in.