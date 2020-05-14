71-73 exterior parts placement help

Stang_1973
Hey my big body aficionados. Need to see if any of you know or can measure your own car for me.
Im going to a Raydot style side mirror and so the original holes for the stock mirrors got sealed and painted before i got a chance to meaaure the original placement. Can someone measure from the either the front or back of door to the mirror?
Next im adding a front chin spoiler to my brand new front valance. Not sure what the placement should be.
Any help is appreciated.
