Mtande4

New Member
Nov 12, 2022
Oklahoma
Hi everyone!

I recently won a (nearly) basket case 71 Mach 1 at auction but it has no interior. I’ve been searching the internet but haven’t been able to find seats for it yet. Can anyone point me to a company that sells aftermarket seat frames? It’s the sports interior if that matters. Thanks in advance!
 
