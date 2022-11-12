Hi everyone!
I recently won a (nearly) basket case 71 Mach 1 at auction but it has no interior. I’ve been searching the internet but haven’t been able to find seats for it yet. Can anyone point me to a company that sells aftermarket seat frames? It’s the sports interior if that matters. Thanks in advance!
