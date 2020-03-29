72 electrical problems (click no crank)






Mar 29, 2020





Hi so I have a 1972 mustang im working on. I re did the interior and swapped out the original 302 for another 302 I already had. Everything is in now but problem. The car won’t start. When you turn the key it’ll click at the starter solenoid but won’t crank.
I wired everything correctly.(Atleast I believe I have)
I’ve changed the starter solenoid, the starter, and the ignition switch. Even cleaned up some grounds. Now there is also another problem, it seems the throttle cable is hot ? It has current in it and when I touch the end to a piece of metal, it sparks and also makes the starter solenoid click. I’m assuming there’s a shortage somewhere but how and where? The car started up fine before the swap. So it seems the firewall has current. There are no wires touching the gas pedal. I also took out the neutral safety switch, when I attempt to start the car I connect it through the engine bay but not through the shifter so I Don’t know if that matters
I wanted to see if anyone could help me before I gut out the interior looking for a lose or stripped wire.
THANK YOU In advance
 

