72 Project

Hey guys I’ve got some questions for whoever’s willing to help me out. I just got a 72’ Mustang, and am determined to build and restore it. My main issues is knowledge on what to do and how, but I’ve got a good starting point I think. The car has no engine or transmission, but I’m getting a 351w and auto trans from a salvage yard. Body work I can do, as well as replacing all the interior. I think I should start off with suspension and steering first however, but this is the area I’m so inexperienced with. There’s no steering wheel, and each tire turns independently right now, and I’m not sure where to start with this. If anyone has any insight it would be tremendously appreciated, even if it’s just “steering” me in the right direction.
 

