Fox $75k!?

Olivethefet

Olivethefet

May 17, 2018
May 17, 2018
1,664
1,078
123
39
Enterprise AL
Beautiful car, but I dont get 75k. A friend of my dad bought a red 93 cobra and parked it in the garage with the plastic still on the seats. His intent was to never drive it. Sadly he has passed and I dont know what happened to the car.
 
CarMichael Angelo

CarMichael Angelo

clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
SN Certified Technician
Nov 29, 1999
12,588
13,759
234
62
Birmingham, al
m.imdb.com
And I was so hoping that this was gonna be a good day...

And then this comes along.

What kind of dilusional buttplug buys a car, then sits on it for 3 decades hoping one day it’ll be worth more money than they paid for it?
These fat old white guys are the scourge of the hobby...buying up what used to be an “ everyman car” then parking the thing in one of their buildings that they built specifically for storing their old fat white guy cars that they’ll never drive, only so they can turn around and sell them to a newer generation of younger, old fat white guys 30 years later. And instead of driving the car, they “drive“ the price so far out of sight, the guy that would’ve driven the thing, and actually used it for its intended purpose could never dream of buying it.

Anybody who pays 75 k for that car is not only old, fat, and white...but gay.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,992
9,153
224
Massachusetts
That things been on CL for a while now. I routinely browse the Boston CL listing and it's all low-mileage high-dollar cars that don't move. That car is one of them
 
