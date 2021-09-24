THEDOCTORx
Hey all! I want to start a thread where we can all share original Ford data (shop manuals) and then have them scanned and converted into pdf. People have asked before but never got anywhere. Ive noticed that when it comes to new members we often ask questions about troubleshooting that could be more easily solved if we had easier access to info like this rather than waiting for someone who owns the book to post pictures of it, also these things are starting to cost an arm and a leg. Upwards of $100 for a damaged old book.
Currently there is a good scan of a 88 electrical and vacuum manual over in Resources/Installation articles and here is a link of some scans I found online for a few years but the quality and layout is bad so i did not want to share here. https://www.onlymanuals.com/ford/mustang
