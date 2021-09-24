Fox 79-93 Ford Manuals

T

THEDOCTORx

New Member
Sep 19, 2021
2
0
1
24
Texas
Hey all! I want to start a thread where we can all share original Ford data (shop manuals) and then have them scanned and converted into pdf. People have asked before but never got anywhere. Ive noticed that when it comes to new members we often ask questions about troubleshooting that could be more easily solved if we had easier access to info like this rather than waiting for someone who owns the book to post pictures of it, also these things are starting to cost an arm and a leg. Upwards of $100 for a damaged old book.
Currently there is a good scan of a 88 electrical and vacuum manual over in Resources/Installation articles and here is a link of some scans I found online for a few years but the quality and layout is bad so i did not want to share here. https://www.onlymanuals.com/ford/mustang
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
The Autocross Tips and Tech Thread
Replies
21
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Warhorse Racing
W
LX Dave
Holley Sniper review - The good, the bad, and learn from my frustration
Replies
10
Views
9K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
hollersr
H
S
1995 Ford Mustang 3.8L V6 - Electrical Issues - Need Help!
Replies
8
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
skimbap
S
yldouright
The LS Fox Concept Car
Replies
28
Views
3K
Other Auto Tech
General karthief
General karthief
FoxMustangLvr
Excellent Hagerty Article About The "kings Of The Street"
Replies
11
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
NIKwoaC
NIKwoaC
Top Bottom