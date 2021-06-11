a50ina50
For Sale: These wheels and tires were on my 1987 Mustang with a Wilwood 4 wheel disc set up. Weld RTS 15x8 (5.5 back spacing) with BF Goodrich 245/60x15's, Weld RTS 15x5 (3.5 back spacing) with Mickey Thompson Sportsman 26x6R/15LT tires, Weld open end lug nuts and Weld (4) center caps. All have 500 ish miles on them. I am asking $2,500.00. Parts are in New Jersey 08075
Email for pictures [email protected]
