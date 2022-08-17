79' Electrical Issues

Well one fox just wasn't enough. I recently picked up a 79 5.0 notch that has been sitting in a field for 21 years. I've got it running and yard driving, but I'm having some electrical issues.

The first is ignition. I must hot wire the coil in order to keep it running. It gets +12 while cranking, but is lost when the key is in run position. It has an ICM (duraspark II maybe?) and a traditional coil. I'm unsure if there is supposed to be a ballast resistor in this system.

Second is power to accessories. When the key is in run, none of the electronics work (blinkers, wipers, radio, blower motor) with the exception of headlights. However, once the engine is running and alternator is turning, everything works. Battery power doesn't seem to be reaching the electronics. Battery DOES charge though...

If anyone has pictures of how the ignition is supposed to look, that would be great. Going to look though my Haynes manual tonight and see if that leads me anywhere.
 

Have you checked your grounds?? A 21 year field car must have a fair amount of at least superficial rust and corrosion.....
 
