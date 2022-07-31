79 Hi beam shuts down one headlight

EvgO
Hi all,
I'm new here and a new owner of a 79 notchback! Probably I am going to have a lot of questions in the future.
I have encountered my first issue and turn to the knowledge base of this forum.
I'll describe it in sequence.
When I pull the lights switch, both leftmost and rightmost headlights come on.
When I pull it further, they come on brighter.
When I pull the switch labeled "dim", all the headlights come on brighter, except the leftmost headlight.
The dash also doesn't show that I've activate hi-beams.
What could be the cause and what would be the remedy?
Thanks!
