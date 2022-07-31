79 Hi beam shuts down one headlight

Hi all,I'm new here and a new owner of a 79 notchback! Probably I am going to have a lot of questions in the future.I have encountered my first issue and turn to the knowledge base of this forum.I'll describe it in sequence.When I pull the lights switch, both leftmost and rightmost headlights come on.When I pull it further, they come on brighter.When I pull the switch labeled "dim", all the headlights come on brighter, except the leftmost headlight.The dash also doesn't show that I've activate hi-beams.What could be the cause and what would be the remedy?Thanks!