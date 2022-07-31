79 Hi beam shuts down one headlight

E

EvgO

New Member
Jul 5, 2022
1
0
1
32
Riga, Latvia
Hi all,
I'm new here and a new owner of a 79 notchback! Probably I am going to have a lot of questions in the future.

I have encountered my first issue and turn to the knowledge base of this forum.
I'll describe it in sequence.

When I pull the lights switch, both leftmost and rightmost headlights come on.
20220731_131509.jpg


When I pull it further, they come on brighter.
20220731_124113.jpg


When I pull the switch labeled "dim", all the headlights come on brighter, except the leftmost headlight.
20220731_124122.jpg

The dash also doesn't show that I've activate hi-beams.

What could be the cause and what would be the remedy?
Thanks!
 

General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
22,991
8,366
203
polk county florida
I would start by replacing the headlight switch and checking the grounds in the headlight harness, they would be attached to the top of the radiator support with small screws. That one head light may need replacing
I realize you're halfway around the world from me but I would get a repair manual for that year mustang, something like a Ford Assembly Manual, check ebay.
 
