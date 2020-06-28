New Guy here. I am restoring a 79 Pace Car. It was a roller with no engine/trans or interior. I have purchased a 5.0 from a 91 GT. After researching i have decided to convert to a carb from the EFI. Are the heads on the EFI engine compatible with a carburetor? All the other stuff I understand, but I was asked this and now not sure. I am installing a T-5 from a 2003 Mustang. Have questions regarding the speed sensor. Wanted to use a VDO gauge but the sending unit does not match the transmission sending unit. Thanks, Larry