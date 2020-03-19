79 pace car junk yard find plus others

Got to look at a junkyard stash of 4eyes and 2nd gens behind a buddy's business that have been sitting 20+ years. Met owner today and he is motivated, just not sure how bad I want to stay married. Some day these spots will not exist so it was just fun to explore! Most are missing motors and other parts but are well below average as far as rust. A few t-top cars, one coupe, a 79 5.0 Indy car with rusty sunroof, a 77 cobra, a 71 fastback, complete 5.0 t-bird w/70k and a plethora of other skeletons. Enjoy!