Other parts waiting for installation are at least the following:
- Steeda aluminum upper and lower rear control arms. I will put new quad shocks on backwards just to be sure of no wheel hop. They are cheap compared to the arms.
- subframe connectors with seat supports
- console lid with cup holders to be installed once power ports are installed and it’s painted.
- a small subwoofer. I want to upgrade the head unit to a Sony Bluetooth and usb for iPod unit, even though the current one has CD and Sirius/XM compatibility.
- Sheet metal quick nuts for the hatch plastic pieces to help keep the rattles away. I have enough loose screws without the car having them.
- Door and hatch weatherstrip. The driver’s door piece is missing a layer where feet have hit it getting in and out.
) I hope I bought the right ones several years ago! I cannot remember if I replaced the hatch weatherstrip on this car. I think so, and it’s parked off site because of the impending ice storm.
- Explorer intake. The lower was ported by Tmoss and I ported the upper intake throat to match my bigger, whistling, BBK throttle body. (I do not mind hearing the IAC is working, so I have left the whistle at idle.) I will probably wait until I replace the ported E-7 heads with alluminum heads.
- A IAC spacer kit from an F150. It is short an adjustment screw, but the whole thing is MIA after the last move. It should be helpful with the cam in the car, once I find it and make another adjustment screw.
- Silver Star or LED bulbs. The taillights are lightly tinted, and we’ll see which I find first.
- a GT hatch spoiler snd a hand polished 3rd brake light, not in the same spot.. I like the GT spoiler better than the 91 LX spoiler. The extra holes in the hatch mean I will be having someone else do this swap, some PDR, and some touch up to the quickie Vibrant Red paint job it has.
-94 spindles with used brakes. I like my pony wheels, but the head and manifold will likely require a brake upgrade.
There are probably more items I will find as I get the boxes sorted out. Parts for my other classics, plumbing, electrical, sprinkler system, phone, electronics projects, general garage stuff and wall hung tools are all together. The movers put everything into as big of boxes as possible without reguard to organization. And now we have smaller place. So I have wardrobe and half wardrobe size boxes full of mystery items and not enough room or energy to get stuff sorted out. But the boxes are starting to crumple from the weight, so sorting will have to happen before too many big car projects get going.