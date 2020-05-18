8.8 Axle Gear Oil and Modifier Question

Red50Fox

Red50Fox

May 6, 2019
Massachusetts
Afternoon Folks. I'm almost done "dry fitting" all of my parts and start locking things down on my 5 lug disc brake upgrade (88 GT Vert) and I've read through a whole bunch of info regarding filling up the Rear Axle.
Here is what I have:
  • 8.8 with new 3.73's and a new diff cover (https://www.americanmuscle.com/frpp-finned-88-diff-cover.html) which is a bit roomier than the stock metal can the Axle came with.
  • 2 qt bottles of Royal Purple MaxGear 75 - 90, included with the gear kit.
  • 1 4 oz. bottle of Ford Performance Friction Modifier as well as 1 4 oz. bottle of Motorcraft Friction Modifier (1 of these must have come as part of a kit).
When it comes to filling the differential I generally hear "fill it up till it runs out the hole". My plan is to use 1 bottle of the friction mod first to ensure I get a full 4 ounces in then fill the remainder till it "runs out the hole"

Here is my question: With the larger diff cover (more capacity) should I put some or all of the 2nd friction modifier in and then fill it with the 2 quarts of 75 - 90 oil? There appears to be such a thing as too much friction mod. Should I just use the 1 bottle of friction mod and get another bottle of RP 75-90 and top it off?

I would really like to not trash the axle because I did not use the right amount and type of lubricant.

Please share your years of experience with me!

Thanks
 

Steel1

Steel1

Aug 18, 2017
Connecticut
I would imagine the Royal Purple gear oil is synthetic, if so when I've used synthetic gear oil it had the modifier already in it.
Should specify on the label.
 
