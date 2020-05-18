8.8 Axle Gear Oil and Modifier Question

Red50Fox
Afternoon Folks. I'm almost done "dry fitting" all of my parts and start locking things down on my 5 lug disc brake upgrade (88 GT Vert) and I've read through a whole bunch of info regarding filling up the Rear Axle.
Here is what I have:
Here is my question: With the larger diff cover (more capacity) should I put some or all of the 2nd friction modifier in and then fill it with the 2 quarts of 75 - 90 oil? There appears to be such a thing as too much friction mod. Should I just use the 1 bottle of friction mod and get another bottle of RP 75-90 and top it off?
I would really like to not trash the axle because I did not use the right amount and type of lubricant.
Please share your years of experience with me!
Thanks
