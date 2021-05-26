Drivetrain 8.8 Axle Worn 0.016": Use Stock Bearing or Repair Bearing?

Eulers

Eulers

Member
Oct 12, 2010
51
1
9
Hi experts, My rear axles have a overall outside diameter that is 0.016" less where the bearing rides when compared to the unworn surface's OD.
That is to say, the worn area is where the Bearing uses axle as inner race.
There is no wear on the portion of the axle where the seal rides.

QUESTION: Is the 0.016" smaller diameter still within tolerance for use with a stock bearing (e.g. Timken #5707)? ?
Or will there be elliptical motion to cause a seal to leak? (e.g. Timken #8660s)

My alternative is to use a Repair Bearing (e.g. SKF 1563 IIRC). However, from my research, repair bearings in general seem to have a spotty reputation for reliability. Plus the SKF outer diameter is 0.009" greater than the Timken stock bearing so am expecting the installation/removal force is going to be a bear.

Has anyone had experience with this situation?
I won't be buying new axles as I Don't know at this point whether I will be keeping the car or selling it. I'll be making my decision in another 3,000 miles of use. So just need an economic approach for that time period.
Thanks.
87 Ford Mustang 8.8 rear, TractionLok, drum brakes, 4-stud wheel flange, no ABS, etc., everything stock.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
For Sale Moser 8.8 Complete Rear End
Replies
0
Views
2K
Drivetrain Parts
CobraNav
C
C
For Sale Moser 8.8 Rearend
Replies
0
Views
731
Drivetrain Parts
CobraNav
C
revhead347
Drivetrain 33 spline SN axle with ABS and parking brake build
Replies
2
Views
992
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
F
A couple photos of shiny new paint and molding stripe opinion question
Replies
16
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
hotpony
hotpony
N
SOLD Supercharged 1989 SSP Coupe $13,500 obo
Replies
13
Views
10K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
notchlubber
N
Top Bottom