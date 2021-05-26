Hi experts, My rear axles have a overall outside diameter that is 0.016" less where the bearing rides when compared to the unworn surface's OD.

That is to say, the worn area is where the Bearing uses axle as inner race.

There is no wear on the portion of the axle where the seal rides.



QUESTION: Is the 0.016" smaller diameter still within tolerance for use with a stock bearing (e.g. Timken #5707)? ?

Or will there be elliptical motion to cause a seal to leak? (e.g. Timken #8660s)



My alternative is to use a Repair Bearing (e.g. SKF 1563 IIRC). However, from my research, repair bearings in general seem to have a spotty reputation for reliability. Plus the SKF outer diameter is 0.009" greater than the Timken stock bearing so am expecting the installation/removal force is going to be a bear.



Has anyone had experience with this situation?

I won't be buying new axles as I Don't know at this point whether I will be keeping the car or selling it. I'll be making my decision in another 3,000 miles of use. So just need an economic approach for that time period.

Thanks.

87 Ford Mustang 8.8 rear, TractionLok, drum brakes, 4-stud wheel flange, no ABS, etc., everything stock.