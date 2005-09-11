8.8 Carrier Bearing preload specs

Jun 11, 2005
Have bare '91 axle housing. Installing a new True-Trac, with new bearings, and no original shim stack to work with.

What are the preload specs for the Carrier bearings?

Did a search, and read through a boat load of threads, but nothing is mentioned other than "use your original stack". Obviously, that won't work in this case.

TIA

Scott

******Edit
Found source material at the local library that told me three things:
1). Ford uses a special tool for calculating this
2). There is no spec for turnning force
3). You need to first find zero preload and then add 0.006" shims to each side (as per the Mitchell manual.

So here is the short of it:
With the pinion not yet installed, put the stock cast shims one on each side, put the left cap on with bolts finger tight. use a 0.010" (to make the math easier) feeler gauge and start adding shims until there is a slight drag on the feeler gauge. You will need to keep the carrier held to the left and move it around to find the Loosest position and shim to that point. You may also have to change the thickness of the feeler gauge to get a light drag, depending on the shims you have to use.

Once this is reached, take the shims from both sides and add up the total thickness plus the thickness of your feeler gauge. Divide by two and find the least number of shims that equals that number, so you can make two stacks, one for each side. Install the pinion and set pinion depth and preload. Install the carrier and the shim stacks, then measure backlash.

Set the back lash by moving shims from one side to the other as needed. I also found a chart that shows shim thickness to backlash setting.

Backlash Shim change
0.001" ------- 0.002"
0.002" ------- 0.002"
0.003" ------- 0.004"
0.004" ------- 0.006"
0.005" ------- 0.006"
0.006" ------- 0.008"
0.007" ------- 0.010"
0.008" ------- 0.010"
0.009" ------- 0.012"
0.010" ------- 0.014"
0.011" ------- 0.014"
0.012" ------- 0.016"
0.013" ------- 0.018"
0.014" ------- 0.018"
0.015" ------- 0.020"

According to the Mitchell manual the prefered backlash is 0.010"

Add 0.006" shims to each side for preload. As is suggested further down this thread, tap in one of the thicker shims, between two thick shims to keep from damaging a thin shim.

As a side note, I have always set backlash and tooth pattern together.

I'll be doing this (hopefully) tomorrow and will add a new post and/or correct this post. Other than I disagree with shimming to zero (how do you get zero w/out the chance of adding preload?), this makes the most sense in keeping with all the other types of differentials I have done.

*****End of edit
 

http://www.corral.net/tech/drivetrain/gears.html

Oops - saw you want carrier bearing specs - there is no "preload" as such for these bearings - you set up what you think is you backlash on the drivers side of the carrier, and then pack in shims on the passenger side such that they are as tight as you can get them. Once you get down to the thinnest one, take out the thickest once, put the thin one in, and then you should have to hammer the thick one in lightly to get it to fit. If you hammered the thin one, it would bend.

Howard
 
well, you in trouble if you dont have any of the OEM cast iron shims to start with.......i suggest you get some from ayard, or some other method.

you need the diff in there with the shims you can get, then adjust the backlash using other shims, or swapping the shims side to side............. once backlash is 100% correct, you ADD 5 THOU TO EACH SIDE.

the is proper backlash. it's a PITA to fit two .005" wafers, and get it all in without detroying them......... i put em in with the thin shims, do one side with the thin shim, and the cast iron shim, then put the thin shim and cast iron one together, try your best not to fold the thin one.
 
Yeah, there has got to be a spec for this. Just changing bearings can change preload. I'll pick up a factory manual, or stop by a dealer. Just hoping someone on-line had done this.

Usually this spec has to do with force required to turn the carrier (like the pinion breakaway torque speck of 16-29 lbs/in). That's what I've got to find. I've been building diff's for a long time, but this is the first 8.8 I've done.
Thought maybe someone here may know it.

Well as I was typing this, the Big Brown Mustang parts truck (UPS) showed up with my new True-Trac, so I thumbed through the instructions which have you compare the the dimensions between the two components, and adjust shims accordingly.

That does not bode well for me.

Any Ford mechanics on here? :shrug:

Thanks guys for the responses.
 
nosmatt said:
well, you in trouble if you dont have any of the OEM cast iron shims to start with.......i suggest you get some from ayard, or some other method.

you need the diff in there with the shims you can get, then adjust the backlash using other shims, or swapping the shims side to side............. once backlash is 100% correct, you ADD 5 THOU TO EACH SIDE.

the is proper backlash. it's a PITA to fit two .005" wafers, and get it all in without detroying them......... i put em in with the thin shims, do one side with the thin shim, and the cast iron shim, then put the thin shim and cast iron one together, try your best not to fold the thin one.
Just reread your reply. Sorry I missed the part about adding in the 0.005" shims after setting for backlash.

One more question if I may:
Is the spec for the initial shim stack to just remove any latteral movement of the carrier (ie. so the bearings have no play, but are not loaded)? or is there a certain amount of movement (like 0.001"=0.003") side movement tolerance?


I'm with you on that after setting backlash you add 0.005" to each side to set preload. Now I just need the initial tolerance spec.

Thank you very much for the help,

Scott
 
Went to the library and broke out a couple of manuals

Added the information I found to the first post, in case in the future some other poor soul gets stuck like I did. They won't have to read through the whole thing.

Thanks for the help guys! I do appreciate it.

Scott
 
