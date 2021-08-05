8.8 Gear Pattern

Hi allI've been working on putting together a completely new rear end for my 04 and am currently at the stage of adjusting the backlash and pinon depth.The axle housing I had purchased bare over a year ago (so no pinion spacers to compare with). The carrier I chose was the T2R (M-4204-T31H) with a ford performance 4.10 ring and pinion set (M-4209-88410).As for the other hardware:Axles (Moser Engineering A883153)Ford performance ring and pinion kit (M-4210-C3)Oil Slinger (Yukon Gear & Axle YSPBF-023)2x C clips (Yukon Gear & Axle YSPCC-010)Crush Sleeve (Yukon Gear & Axle YSPCS-002)Reluctor ring (Ford part # F4ZZ2C189A)Dust Shield (Ford part # E6TZ4859A)Pinion Nut (Ford part # 389546)Inner pinion Bearing (Ford part # 9L3Z4630A)Outer Pinion Bearing (Ford part # B7A4621A)The Ring and pinion set came with both a crush sleeve and Pinion nut, same with the Ford performance ring and pinion kit giving me 3 of each. I purchased an extra inner and outer pinion bearing for sacrificial pieces to help me get the proper pinion depth.I also used the Ratech 10006 pinion depth tool to help me try to reach a proper depth, which after multiple attempts I finally think that I reached using 0.039" of spacers. At this point I have two concerns, my first is as per the ford manual the pinion bearing should be at 16-29 in-lbs of preload. At 10 in-lb I gave the tinniest turn and manage to bump it all the way to 29-30 in-lb. Is it ok for me to be at this slightly higher preload or should I undo it, throw in a new crush sleeve and go again? Second is that I noticed in a few guides it was recommended that silicone be placed on the teeth of the pinion gear when meshing it with the pinion flange to prevent oil from leaking by, I neglected doing this, should i be concerned?Finally I get to the main point of this thread, here is the gear pattern I have with my current setup, using a dial indicator I am getting 0.0075" of backlash reproducible in 4 separate spots.I painted them several times and ran them back and fourth with load on the ring gear, here is the pattern I think that I'm seeing (red shade).