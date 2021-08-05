8.8 Gear Pattern

letumeternum
Hi all
I've been working on putting together a completely new rear end for my 04 and am currently at the stage of adjusting the backlash and pinon depth.
The axle housing I had purchased bare over a year ago (so no pinion spacers to compare with). The carrier I chose was the T2R (M-4204-T31H) with a ford performance 4.10 ring and pinion set (M-4209-88410).
As for the other hardware:
Axles (Moser Engineering A883153)
Ford performance ring and pinion kit (M-4210-C3)
Oil Slinger (Yukon Gear & Axle YSPBF-023)
2x C clips (Yukon Gear & Axle YSPCC-010)
Crush Sleeve (Yukon Gear & Axle YSPCS-002)
Reluctor ring (Ford part # F4ZZ2C189A)
Dust Shield (Ford part # E6TZ4859A)
Pinion Nut (Ford part # 389546)
Inner pinion Bearing (Ford part # 9L3Z4630A)
Outer Pinion Bearing (Ford part # B7A4621A)
The Ring and pinion set came with both a crush sleeve and Pinion nut, same with the Ford performance ring and pinion kit giving me 3 of each. I purchased an extra inner and outer pinion bearing for sacrificial pieces to help me get the proper pinion depth.
I also used the Ratech 10006 pinion depth tool to help me try to reach a proper depth, which after multiple attempts I finally think that I reached using 0.039" of spacers. At this point I have two concerns, my first is as per the ford manual the pinion bearing should be at 16-29 in-lbs of preload. At 10 in-lb I gave the tinniest turn and manage to bump it all the way to 29-30 in-lb. Is it ok for me to be at this slightly higher preload or should I undo it, throw in a new crush sleeve and go again? Second is that I noticed in a few guides it was recommended that silicone be placed on the teeth of the pinion gear when meshing it with the pinion flange to prevent oil from leaking by, I neglected doing this, should i be concerned?
Finally I get to the main point of this thread, here is the gear pattern I have with my current setup, using a dial indicator I am getting 0.0075" of backlash reproducible in 4 separate spots.
I painted them several times and ran them back and fourth with load on the ring gear, here is the pattern I think that I'm seeing (red shade).
