Drivetrain 8.8 mix conventional and synthetic GEAR oil

M

mcowing

Member
Jun 6, 2010
15
2
13
1988 GT, stock 8.8 rear end, previous owner changed rear gears more than 10 years ago, around 20,000-25,000 miles ago

I took the plug out for fun and it wasn't dry but I couldn't 'feel' the level with my finger. (suspension was loaded) It's supposed to be right up to the fill plug right?

I have no idea what was used. IF it is conventional, can I top it up with synthetic because it has friction modifier built in? I'm trying to get away with not changing the whole thing this season. I haven't had any problems, I guess I'm just looking for trouble.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
M mix conventional and synthetic GEAR oil 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
en4cer1133 Windshield wipers stuck on low intermittent. Washer fluid pump also in the mix! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
C 1998 Ford Mustang Gt, Oil(mixed with coolant) flowing out of the coolant resivior. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 14
R Noise coming from rear left wheel. Getting mixed information from facebook 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
S 1998 Mustang GT Hazard Lights and Turn Signals Mixed Up 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
68GT500KR_Vert Mixed Sunx & Untinted Glass 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
68GT500KR_Vert Mixed Sunx & Untinted Glass Question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
dwbro1 Water Mixed With Oil In Kenne Bell 1.5l 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
T Fox 347 Combo Mix Up. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 47
R got some parts mixed up SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
RangerJoe Drivetrain Mix Matched Pp And Clutch Disc Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Paul Randle Can You Mix Gt40p Heads With Gt40 Lower And Upper Intake? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
mhjo Mixing dimensions - exhaust Classic Mustang Specific Tech 11
09secondGT mixed breed tech forum 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 78
99FiveOh mix and match 94/95 and 99 cluster 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
cobra1923 Is mixing 1.7 and 1.6 RR with an E cam a good idea? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
bcam347 mixed up some wiring at the starter solenoid, alternator not charging Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Shouter Coolant mixing with Oil Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
chilidipper Finding the right mix with Suspension 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
foxbody1989 Antifreeze mix 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
B Mixing Clutch and Flywheel Brands? REAL HELP NEEDED! 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
Flavadave4 Headers/mid pipe. Same brand or mix and match? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
Black Stampede Spring 2010 Mix 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
I mixing gas and e85 for nitrous 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
I candy mixing trans fluid Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
joncash Mixing brands of K-member and tubular arms Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
y2k2GT Sub mix up what would you do? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 15
roworld mixing upper and lower IM Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
M mixing yokahama tires SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
M Accidental Oil Mix 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 14
G Water and Oil mixed leak SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
cobra1923 Mixing RR ratios? Worth it? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
M opinions on mixing body kits 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
LarsD A/C stuck on mix Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
BSapphire95GT Mix and match combo questions 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
O enriching mix with an autolight carb Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
HGFireHazard Mix 'n Match Ignition Components 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
ronstang94 help, mixed up vac lines 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
cenok is family quick question: mixed matched maf and injectors 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
m0l0 Dissapointed / Ashamed / Happy Mixed feelings 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
Emay Dusk and night shots (mixed bag) 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
twogts4us Mixing braided hose brands? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
8 mix and match? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
S Aftermarket and Mustangs don't mix.... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
grey5.0beast Another coupe/capri mix PICS!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 28
StreetDreamsGT Fuel mixing with oil and plugs soaked with fuel....causing the car not to start,help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
GreatWhite Mix and Match Intake... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
stevesLX Fuel mixing with oil Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
T Low cars and mud don't mix! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 23
89RedFoxGT water/oil mixing questions. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom