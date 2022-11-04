Fox 8.8 trac lok rebuild

I'm gathering parts for winter upgrade projects and one of the things on my list is new clutch pacs in the rear end. 8.8 rear had some upgrades done to it before I bought it about 7 years ago. 3.73 gears, 31 spline Moser axles, welded tubes and supposedly new clutch pacs with extra clutches installed. It's worked great, but clutch pacs are getting weak. Car sees a few trips to the track a year but is 90% street car. I bought a set of the upgraded Ford carbon fiber clutch pacs. So with the newer type clutch pacs, do I install them per the Ford instructions or do guys shim them like the older style stock pacs with extra clutches to tighten them up a bit? I'm not worried about them wearing a little faster. If I get five years out of them I'm fine with that.
 
