8 bolt crank to 6 bolt crank swap????

Need help I am putting a new engine I a 02 gt and I can’t seem to get the flex plate situation sorted out. You see the engine I got as a replacement has a 8 bolt crank but the 02 has a 6 bolt therefore I cannot just swap the Flexplate over. Well I bought a new 8 bolt Flexplate that supposedly fits 96-2015 mustangs but nope that didn’t work then I got on LMR and found another one but it said not compatible with a 12” torque converter. Well I have no clue how big that thing is but I’m pretty sure it’s 12” because that’s also what LMR says fits the 02 gt. So at this point I have resorted to seeing if I can take a 6 bolt crank and put it in the engine that has the 8 bolt crank the. valve covers Are different on the engines so Romeo/Windsor I’m sure y’all know and I’m pretty sure the engine with the 8 bolt is from a 98 gt. Please help I really don’t know where to go from here. Thanks