8-bolt Flywheel for 4.6

So I bought a 2000 Mustang GT recently and I'm going to do a clutch and I'm likely gonna get a new flywheel too but all the 8-bolt flywheels i could find were $150+ meanwhile 6-bolt flywheels are as little as $60 (RockAuto), could i just use an 8-bolt flywheel from an F150 or do they have different clutch pressure plate bolt holes/dowel locations or anything? What about clutch size for those? They are much cheaper but is it worth it or should i just bite the bullet and get a new one or just resurface mine if needed?