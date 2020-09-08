8-bolt Flywheel for 4.6

R

RyanCooper

New Member
May 1, 2020
2
0
1
19
Texas
I tried searching the forum and google and couldn't find what i was looking for.

So I bought a 2000 Mustang GT recently and I'm going to do a clutch and I'm likely gonna get a new flywheel too but all the 8-bolt flywheels i could find were $150+ meanwhile 6-bolt flywheels are as little as $60 (RockAuto), could i just use an 8-bolt flywheel from an F150 or do they have different clutch pressure plate bolt holes/dowel locations or anything? What about clutch size for those? They are much cheaper but is it worth it or should i just bite the bullet and get a new one or just resurface mine if needed?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
robthechemist Can debri fall thru crankshaft flywheel bolt holes into oil sump? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
T Flywheel Bolts Size? 1 Inch Or 11/16 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
A 8 Bolt Or 6 Bolt Flywheel 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
R Drivetrain Flexplate bolts work with a t5 flywheel? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
boss man Expired Ram Billet Steel Flywheel - 8 Bolt And Ram Powergrip Hd Clutch Drivetrain Parts 2
KaLiKo Street Flywheel Bolts Questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
F flywheel bolts pulled threads out of crankshaft??? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
R flywheel bolts shorter than flexplate bolts Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
A Aluminum 8 bolt modular flywheel Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
0 Please help me buy the right flywheel for my '01... 6 bolt or 8 bolt? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
VicRattlehead 8 bolt flywheel. used. stock ford Drivetrain Parts 2
walter McLeod Industries 4.6L 6 Bolt Aluminum Billet Lightweight Flywheel Drivetrain Parts 3
walter McLeod Industries 4.6L 6 Bolt 164 Tooth Billet Aluminum Flywheel NEW IN BOX! Drivetrain Parts 2
R ok to reuse flywheel bolts SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
S FS: New 8 Bolt Fidanza Aluminum Flywheel Drivetrain Parts 1
S SFI Steel Flywheel w/ Removable Weight & ARP Bolts Drivetrain Parts 5
jeremy canter FIDANZA 8 bolt alum flywheel Engine and Power Adder Parts 10
M FS: 2000 mustang gt motor for parts PI block pistons 8 bolt crank 10.5" flywheel et Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
M Stripped flywheel bolt 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
S Flywheel Bolts Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
R Fidanza 6 Bolt Aluminum Flywheel Drivetrain Parts 1
shoguun Flywheel/flexplate bolt difference Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
S stripped out flywheel bolts ((help)) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Chythar Question: On flywheel bolts, do I use BLUE loc-tite or RED loc-tite? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 26
Mustang5L5 Stripped clutch bolt in flywheel: can it be repaired?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
Hg80Design Flywheel Bolts Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
JChalfan Loc-tite on flywheel bolts? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
B 6 bolt or 8 bolt flywheel? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
flstang65 6 or 8 Flywheel bolts? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 13
Green&GoldGT # of flywheel bolts for a 2000 GT SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
BlackO3GT Help!! flywheel bolts SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
lightblade 8-bolt flywheel with a 07 GT clutch? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
B 8 Bolt Flywheel on a 00 GT? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
Millertime1981 Do I have a 6-bolt or an 8-bolt flywheel SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
R Flywheel/Flexplate bolts Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Skud Help!! Flywheel bolts!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
W Mach 1 '03 Mach 1 flywheel bolts? Special Production 4
65fastbackresto Bolts holding flywheel onto crank Classic Mustang Specific Tech 10
B 8-bolt to 6-bolt flywheel swap SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
blacksheep-1 Flywheel bolts SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 30
5spd GT Need some quick sizes of bolts: Transmission bellhousing, pressure plate, flywheel.. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
D Flywheel bolts???? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
jtb19nh rtv on flywheel bolts 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 12
M PP bolt broke off into flywheel Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
S Flywheel and pressure plate bolts 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 15
ceaserthethird Can i Get - ARP Bolt's for pressure plate and Flywheel ? 94-95 GT 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
C will a 6 bolt 04 gt flywheel fit an 05 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
grippper flywheel bolt size Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
I which gt has 6 bolt flywheel? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
B Good place to pick up flywheel bolts? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
Similar threads
Top Bottom