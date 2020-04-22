Electrical #8 fuse power draw

V

Valicy

New Member
Feb 12, 2020
4
0
1
24
Washington
Anyone have any recommendations of what to check first for a power draw on #8 fuse on a 94 Mustang gt. It's for the radio / entry lights / keyless entry, and power mirrors. When I plug in the fuse I hear a click in the rear where the anti theft module is. The car doesn't have a radio and the power mirrors work fine. The dome light doesn't come on when I open either door and I haven't figured out if it's a sticky latch or what. I'm just not sure how to test the circuit passed the fuse if anyone has any ideas. I don't think it's any of the entry lights because they definitely aren't on but it could be a short in the wiring for them.

Also not sure if I can just unhook the keyless entry because I don't have any key fobs for it.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
L Electrical Voltage on GEM high power fuse terminals with fuse removed. SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
KevinV What fuse is the power lumbar on, 93 GT. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Harveyj1965 Fuse box under the hood has power w the ignition off 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
B Pcm Short/bad Ground? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
9 1999 Gt Electrical Seat Issues 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Similar threads
Electrical Voltage on GEM high power fuse terminals with fuse removed.
What fuse is the power lumbar on, 93 GT.
Fuse box under the hood has power w the ignition off
Pcm Short/bad Ground?
1999 Gt Electrical Seat Issues
Top Bottom