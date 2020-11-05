81 Mustang - Do you have to press the gear stick down to switch to reverse?

Lately I've been wondering if I may have been shifting to reverse the wrong way.
To switch to reverse, do you have to first push the gear stick down a bit (I mean press it down towards the floor) before moving it to the left and forwards for reverse? The previous owner of my car said you shouldn't, but I feel like I'm applying too much force if I just try to move the stick to the left and forwards for reverse without pressing it down first.
My car is a 1981 ghia 3.3 inline 6, I own it since last year. The only other cars I've driven were 2000's Volkswagens where you had to indeed press the stick down to the ground to move it to reverse.
Yes, this was a feature on the SROD and RAD4 transmissions in the Mustang II and early fox-bodies.
 
