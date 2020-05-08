82GT Does not Crank the Starter with the Key

Ok, Somewhere in this cars life it stopped firing the starter with the key. The previous owner installed a button and ran wires to just manually push button start it. Key still has to be on but wont kick the solenoid. I put a new ignition slider in the column because the factory original one was falling apart. I assumed this would fix the issue but nope. Still nothing when you turn the key but I can still jump the solenoid and the starter kicks so I am assuming there is a wiring issue somewhere but I am far from an electrical expert. I know the cars history over the years because we owned it, sold it and go it back like this so nothing too crazy has been done. Previous owner said it just quit firing with the key so he installed the button. All of the wiring in the dash and under the hood is factory original. Where do I start checking?