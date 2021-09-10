83 GLX V6 Vert Auto - Crate vs. Rebuild, HELP!

G

glxconv

New Member
Aug 26, 2021
2
0
1
52
New York
I've got a 1983 Mustang GLX V6 3.8L Auto Conv. 89K miles. No rust.

I'm 52. I had the same model/specs when I was 16, so you know, I'm reliving that era but with gray hair.

I am aware that the V6 3.8 is a pile of doody... But I like it anyway.

I'm in need of an engine rebuild. I'm not mechanically minded so I'll be hiring this job out but it seems that there's a number of variants I need to consider beforehand. That's where I get lost. Head gaskets, block, all sound very important. But...no clue.

The car starts right up and drives. It then overheats. I had a new radiator put in 100 miles ago. It now doesn't overheat as hot as it did. But still overheats. Fans all work.

Would I drive this car across the country? No.
Would I drive this car 30 miles? No.
Would I drive it to the grocery store? Yes.

I'm in NY state. I'd like to be able to trust this car to drive to my house in FL and leave it for my enjoyment during the winter.

I have two mechanics that I use in my area. One will only remove and replace the engine. The other will rebuild but he's a notorious corner cutter. I need a third that I would trust and how to talk to him, what to ask, that's where I am stumped. Dad's dead. You're all I've got now!

Any advice or tips appreciated.
 

G

glxconv

New Member
Aug 26, 2021
2
0
1
52
New York
Thank you very much for your advice and response.

I have looked into crate motors and the price is good...but then I ask Mr. Google and...S&J always comes at the top of my shopping list and then I read their reviews and them not honoring their warranties and I get cold feet that everyone may be like that.

Do we have anyone that has had good experiences and recommendations of who is the high quality companies are vs johnny flybynights?
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
31,700
13,025
234
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
I have seen consistent results from Bluprint Engines for many, many years.

Sure, I've seen the occasional "WTF BBQ :fuss: " thread too but very few. I don't recall any that weren't resolved at some point.

I haven't used them myself. I've been fortunate enough to have engines built by folks that would be out of my price range had I not already known them for years. :D

Others on this site have used them for stock replacements. Let's see if a thread title mod can bring some of them in. :chin
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
20,083
6,767
203
polk county florida
Check into a Jasper engine, they have a installer network nation wide. The shop I hung out at install a lot of them, transmissions too, I have a modified trans behind the 7.3 turbo in the dump truck.

JASPER remanufactured engines, transmissions & differentials

JASPER provides remanufactured gas engines, diesel engines, marine engines, transmissions and more for your car, truck or boat.
www.jasperengines.com www.jasperengines.com
 
