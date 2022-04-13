83 GT Convertible 5.0 from Montana

V

Voxstang

New Member
Apr 13, 2022
6
0
1
Bozeman, MT
H, New member to this form. I just picked up a 88 convertible this Monday. The cars in rough shape as a tree fell on the drivers side door. The engine is great though. It started right up and is very torquey. The previous owner straight piped it and it came with a post rear differential. The clutch seems to slip a bit.

Look forward to learning on the forum as I start restoring the car.

I'm looking at getting the following to start with:
1) https://www.americanmuscle.com/ford-gasketkit-302.html
2) https://www.ebay.com/itm/STAGE-3-CL...d=link&campid=5335821607&toolid=20001&mkevt=1
3) https://www.ebay.com/itm/DOT-4X-4x6...d=link&campid=5335821607&toolid=20001&mkevt=1

Any guidance here?

Also, I managed to locate a local 88 T-body that's being scrapped. I'm planning on taking the drivers side door and side mirrors from it - is it a direct replacement for the drivers side door of my 83 convertible?

Thanks everyone!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


V

Voxstang

New Member
Apr 13, 2022
6
0
1
Bozeman, MT
Voxstang said:
H, New member to this form. I just picked up a 88 convertible this Monday. The cars in rough shape as a tree fell on the drivers side door. The engine is great though. It started right up and is very torquey. The previous owner straight piped it and it came with a post rear differential. The clutch seems to slip a bit.

Look forward to learning on the forum as I start restoring the car.

I'm looking at getting the following to start with:
1) https://www.americanmuscle.com/ford-gasketkit-302.html
2) https://www.ebay.com/itm/STAGE-3-CL...d=link&campid=5335821607&toolid=20001&mkevt=1
3) https://www.ebay.com/itm/DOT-4X-4x6...d=link&campid=5335821607&toolid=20001&mkevt=1

Any guidance here?

Also, I managed to locate a local 88 T-body that's being scrapped. I'm planning on taking the drivers side door and side mirrors from it - is it a direct replacement for the drivers side door of my 83 convertible?

Thanks everyone!
Click to expand...
A couple of typos in my post. I realize that I cannot edit my post.
I have an 83 manual GLX 5.0 with a posi rear differential.
The donor car for my drivers side door is a 88 T-top. Wondering if the door will be a direct fit. I have power windows the donor car has manual windows. I hope to able to use the power window components from my existing busted door.
 
limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
1,338
939
123
66
Florida
Clarify again please.. Do you have an 83 or 88?
If you have an 83, the newest that will interchange is 86......
 
V

Voxstang

New Member
Apr 13, 2022
6
0
1
Bozeman, MT
limp said:
Clarify again please.. Do you have an 83 or 88?
If you have an 83, the newest that will interchange is 86......
Click to expand...
I have a 83 Convertible. Are you saying that a door from a 88 T-top will not fit? Attaching some pics of my car and the donor.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_4079.jpg
    IMG_4079.jpg
    578.6 KB · Views: 16
  • IMG_4128.JPG
    IMG_4128.JPG
    310.1 KB · Views: 13
  • IMG_4129.JPG
    IMG_4129.JPG
    726.3 KB · Views: 15
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
37,948
13,823
224
Massachusetts
Do you have a pic of the 88 ttop doors?

Early ones had flush mount mirrors but midway they changed to the 1988+ convertible style doors. Ford switched to the “hockey puck” style mirrors that year. They will differ from your mirrors and all the seals will be different.

Here’s the 88 ttop door/mirror

EB8E03D0-74A3-4CA0-B0DC-152770159C80.jpeg


Also keep in mind the door molding is different as well as the dew wipe. The glass is also different and you’ll need to swap your converivle glass in.

For the sake of simplicity, an 83-86 convertible door would be easiest unless you have access to the entire 88 ttop car and can take both doors and all the associated seals and trim to make the pedestal mirrors work. Essentially you are converting your car to 1988 style convertible doors.
 
Last edited:
  • Useful
Reactions: 1 user
limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
1,338
939
123
66
Florida
My glass experience always said that if the glass changed the door did....
So 5L5, you are saying the 88 door will work if he changes the door glass to 83-86 convertible glass?
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
21,989
7,801
203
polk county florida
Yes and no.
there are differences, outside trim on top of the door for instance, location of arm rest, power door lock switch, outside mirror style,
The 87-93 door will bolt on and function.
Wiring, braces things like that are different.
At least I believe I'm being accurate but I don't have a 79-86 door to compare, I do have a pair of 88 T top doors and a pair of 90 vert doors.
 
  • Drool
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
37,948
13,823
224
Massachusetts
What he said.

It will work, but there’s a lot of little odds and ends and quirks you’ll need to account for as well. The 86/87 transition is hard to cross cleanly.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
21,989
7,801
203
polk county florida
Mustang5L5 said:
What he said.

It will work, but there’s a lot of little odds and ends and quirks you’ll need to account for as well. The 86/87 transition is hard to cross cleanly.
Click to expand...
well you could hit me with a thumbs up or a wrench, not that often I'm dooling out info that is close to accurate.
I'd even take one of those 'pork roast' things and I don't even know what it means :shrug:
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
V

Voxstang

New Member
Apr 13, 2022
6
0
1
Bozeman, MT
Mustang5L5 said:
Do you have a pic of the 88 ttop doors?

Early ones had flush mount mirrors but midway they changed to the 1988+ convertible style doors. Ford switched to the “hockey puck” style mirrors that year. They will differ from your mirrors and all the seals will be different.

Here’s the 88 ttop door/mirror

EB8E03D0-74A3-4CA0-B0DC-152770159C80.jpeg


Also keep in mind the door molding is different as well as the dew wipe. The glass is also different and you’ll need to swap your converivle glass in.

For the sake of simplicity, an 83-86 convertible door would be easiest unless you have access to the entire 88 ttop car and can take both doors and all the associated seals and trim to make the pedestal mirrors work. Essentially you are converting your car to 1988 style convertible doors.
Click to expand...
That's great information. I do have access to the entire 88 T-top minus the front end. Here's a pic of the drivers side door of the T-top.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_4129.JPG
    IMG_4129.JPG
    726.3 KB · Views: 9
  • IMG_4128.JPG
    IMG_4128.JPG
    310.1 KB · Views: 10
V

Voxstang

New Member
Apr 13, 2022
6
0
1
Bozeman, MT
General karthief said:
Yes and no.
there are differences, outside trim on top of the door for instance, location of arm rest, power door lock switch, outside mirror style,
The 87-93 door will bolt on and function.
Wiring, braces things like that are different.
At least I believe I'm being accurate but I don't have a 79-86 door to compare, I do have a pair of 88 T top doors and a pair of 90 vert doors.
Click to expand...
Ok, will take a close look at the 88 Top door in person before diving in. Visually it looked similar based off the pics. It's a 6 hour drive to check out the 88 :)
 
ChaseRoads

ChaseRoads

do I need to lube this area?
Oct 29, 2020
131
40
38
39
midwestern america
The pictures you posted are NOT an 88 but rather an 86 or before. that said, the glass is worth some coin. The door will work in your car but the glass will NOT.
 
  • Agree
Reactions: 1 user
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
37,948
13,823
224
Massachusetts
Yup. That wrecked car is not an 88.

However that’s good news for you as it’s “more compatible”
 
Last edited:
limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
1,338
939
123
66
Florida
Voxstang said:
My windows gone. I'll need to use the door and window from the T-top.
Click to expand...
The door glass from an 83-86 convertible is the ONLY glass that will work... I just went through this as I needed a door glass for my 83 vert... I looked for months and finally one came up on EBAY......... The T-Top and Hardtop door glass will NOT work. ( I had to take back the hdtop glass the wrecking yard sold me).
 
90sickfox

90sickfox

Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
6,218
5,334
203
44
Limp is correct. The ttop door could work but there are things that need to be swapped like Carthief mentioned

Yes, getting a donor door from an 87 88 89 convertible would be best and easiest.

Edited post...thanks Thief. I'm at work and was all discombobulated.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

vristang
eBay throttle body?
Replies
0
Views
127
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
vristang
vristang
ChaseRoads
anyone familiar with this clutch? valeo king cobra.
Replies
20
Views
444
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
MUSTANGJOE
MUSTANGJOE
E
Interior and Upholstery Floor mats - Which fit?
Replies
3
Views
165
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
extra_stout
E
mikestang63
Anyone used this steering wheel adapter
Replies
3
Views
324
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2000xp8
2000xp8
A
Clutch Max on eBay
Replies
37
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom