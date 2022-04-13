83 GT Convertible 5.0 from Montana

Do you have a pic of the 88 ttop doors?Early ones had flush mount mirrors but midway they changed to the 1988+ convertible style doors. Ford switched to the “hockey puck” style mirrors that year. They will differ from your mirrors and all the seals will be different.Here’s the 88 ttop door/mirrorAlso keep in mind the door molding is different as well as the dew wipe. The glass is also different and you’ll need to swap your converivle glass in.For the sake of simplicity, an 83-86 convertible door would be easiest unless you have access to the entire 88 ttop car and can take both doors and all the associated seals and trim to make the pedestal mirrors work. Essentially you are converting your car to 1988 style convertible doors.