Electrical 83 mustang 302 will randomly shut off and wont start again

J

Jtroyer11

New Member
Jun 1, 2021
2
0
0
21
Montana
So I bought an 83 with the 302 and I love it besides one small issue, most of the guages on the factory cluster didn't work so I bought a set from auto meter and retrofitted them into a cluster from a 2013 mustang. Anyway I trimmed out the space in the dash and made the new cluster fit nicely and without even plugging the new dash in, my car will randomly shut off and won't start.. if I leave the cluster out it won't shut off. It happened twice and I somehow accidentally got it to start again and dont know what I did. I'm trying to figure out what wire I could bump in the dash to make it do that? It's absolutely driving me nuts.... If I leave the dash completely out it will never shut off but I kinda need guages lol
 

J

Jtroyer11

New Member
Jun 1, 2021
2
0
0
21
Montana
Nevermind just figured it out literally minutes after posting this thread, two loose wires were touching in the dash, guess I need to clean up my wiring lol
 
