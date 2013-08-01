After a few month Hiatus I'm back....well kind of.So everything on my car was all buttoned up and we had just finished some testing with the new Vortech Xb110. With a 40t upper pulley and hardly any timing we saw well into the 1200 rwhp range. After a lot of dyno testing and datalogging we decided to attempt another trip to the track in hopes to make the Ohio True Street race over Labor day weekend. Last Tuesday night we packed up and headed over to Atco Raceway in South Jersey. Our first pass (with my buddy Kris driving) was an easy one. 1.8 60' just rolling into the throttle. The car put up 138mph to the 1/8th and kept pulling all the way to 8,000 rpm in both gears. He shut if off after hitting the rev limiter at about 1,000' and 170+ mph. When he went through the traps and applied the brakes, something wasn't quite right. The car took a hard turn into the wall just through the traps. Good news is he is ok. The car is fixable and will be going to get the frame pulled next weekend. The bad news is the deck on the pass cylinder head cracked and put water out under the tires causing the accident. He did a hell of a job driving this thing given what happened. The car is being fixed now and finding another cylinder head is probably going to be the biggest problem. Just figured I owed it to everyone here to give an update. This sport isn't always sunny days and just wanted to put some of the real world facts out there for everyone.Video: