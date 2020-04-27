Hey folks! I'm currently in the process of converting my 85 mustang gt from 1g to 3g using the pa performance kit. I don't think i really needed to buy this kit, But i did in order to keep the dummy light in the dash functional. I'm mostly done the swap however I am hung up on a thing or two. To start I'll mention that that the car started life as CFI but now sports a carburetor. I bought the car not running with much of it's wiring jerry-rigged or removed, so I don't have much of a reference here.first this orange/blue wire that I found dangling about that leads to the "f" terminal on the new external regulator. This is what I believe to be the field wire and should connect to the green wire on the 3g harness, I'm I correct on this?second, this green/red wire connects to the "s" terminal on the external regulator and seems to lead to another connector that doesn't plug into anything. I'm assuming I'm missing some of the wiring here or that it's for the original CFI harness. What should this wire connect to and what does it do? Do I leave it alone and unplugged? I might be beating a dead horse here but I can't seem to find what I'm looking for online any help is appreciated. Thank you!