Aug 21, 2022
Hello there, I was looking for help on how to go about swapping a dash from an 87-93 into my 85. I've heard that you may need the newer wire harnesses so I've got one of those from an 88 and also some sheet metal for where the handbrake is mounted as I heard that was different as well. I also already have a newer Guage cluster and other parts but I just don't know exactly where to start. I'm pretty new to working on cars in terms of experience so I've wound up here looking for help. If someone could direct me to a guide anywhere that would be awesome as I can only find posts about people who say they've done it but nothing about how they went about it.
Another quick question as well, would I be able to mount 87-93 quarter interior panels with no modifications in my 85? I like where those extra two speakers are mounted.
 

