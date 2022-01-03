85 Mustang newbie trying to be a good Dad

H

hbadventure

New Member
Jan 3, 2022
1
0
1
46
kansas
Lifelong Chevy/Dodge guy. NEVER dreamed I would have a Ford anything. But my 16 year old had to have this 85 Mustang. it is an incredibly rust free, arizona car. Anyway he and I just finished a total redo on my 85 Ramcharger and well... Your kids come before your dislike for a Ford so here I am building a Mustang with my 16 year old. We have a HUGE pack-rat problem, he has chewed every single wire in the car. NOT SOME!! EVERY WIRE!! So here are my first questions and my thank you for having a Dodge guy on your Ford Forum, lets see if I become a Ford guy.:rolleyes:

I have searched and cannot find a complete wiring harness for an 85 GT mustang, is this available? We will be putting in a Blueprint 307 Carb engine with the T5
Does anyone produce a new dash for these cars? not the pad, the actual dash? (hate pack rats!)
is a 5 lug conversion worth the hassle (after bringing hp up to around 360)? This 85 seems to be the hard one to do this to compared to other years, just want to make sure the juice is worth the squeeze...

Thanks again for the forum, the knowledge on these sites is irreplaceable!
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20211210_173958243.jpg
    IMG_20211210_173958243.jpg
    334.3 KB · Views: 2
  • IMG_20211211_114853066.jpg
    IMG_20211211_114853066.jpg
    344.1 KB · Views: 2
  • IMG_20211211_114835688.jpg
    IMG_20211211_114835688.jpg
    374.8 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
20,892
7,258
203
polk county florida
Congrats on the father/son project.
I would suggest getting a Ford Assembly Manual , for that year stang, make sure you get the EVTM for the wiring, sometimes they are a separate book, get them from ebay or Motorbooks, chilton or haynes don't get as detailed.
Start a build thread in the fox forums and the members will follow along and help with questions you have, and there will be questions.
Good luck.
Oh, we like picture and snappy dialogue too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
1986 mustang lx 5.0 swap won’t stArt
Replies
7
Views
427
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
drew536390
D
D
1989 Dash Harness Problems
Replies
2
Views
691
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
dreaedpony
D
Andrews24
Progress Thread 91 GT - 5 lug swap, suspension upgrade, restoration...
Replies
13
Views
874
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Andrews24
Andrews24
Matt01
Fox 4 Cyl to V8 Swap Info Thread
Replies
9
Views
988
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Slumone
S
Mustang5L5
Foxbody Cruise Control information, location, wiring diagrams
Replies
30
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom