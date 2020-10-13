86 3.8l to 5.0 Swap

I am looking to pick up an extremely clean 3.8l 86 mustang lx. It is in immaculate condition with one owner. It has a good price tag and has everything I would want except the 5.0 v8... So my question is what are the years compatible with that platform. What is required for each year? I know it is easier to just get the 5.0 mustang from the get-go and not to worry about the 3.8 but this ride is cleannnn. Anyways I have been doing research and I figured out that some fords of the time use the same engine setup as the mustang so what would those be? Any specific year to stay away from? I have looked up and it seems like the k frame will line up. Should I just buy an entire donor car? I heard about the 86 having flat top pistons so upgrades to the internals of the engine are limited without excess parts to be added. A lot of questions ik.

My plans for the build are very minimal and not high performance. I just want the classic v8 80s inefficient fuel-burning rumble car.

Side note- I also have a 01 Cherokee and everything is very straight forward for dummies like me, but this is a new ball game for me!

I am new to this form so I am sorry if this is not the right place to post this.