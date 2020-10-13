86 3.8l to 5.0 Swap

C

Cole S

New Member
Oct 13, 2020
2
0
1
17
Florida
I am looking to pick up an extremely clean 3.8l 86 mustang lx. It is in immaculate condition with one owner. It has a good price tag and has everything I would want except the 5.0 v8... So my question is what are the years compatible with that platform. What is required for each year? I know it is easier to just get the 5.0 mustang from the get-go and not to worry about the 3.8 but this ride is cleannnn. Anyways I have been doing research and I figured out that some fords of the time use the same engine setup as the mustang so what would those be? Any specific year to stay away from? I have looked up and it seems like the k frame will line up. Should I just buy an entire donor car? I heard about the 86 having flat top pistons so upgrades to the internals of the engine are limited without excess parts to be added. A lot of questions ik.
My plans for the build are very minimal and not high performance. I just want the classic v8 80s inefficient fuel-burning rumble car.
Side note- I also have a 01 Cherokee and everything is very straight forward for dummies like me, but this is a new ball game for me!
I am new to this form so I am sorry if this is not the right place to post this.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
17,340
5,578
193
polk county florida
The easiest way to do this (in my opinion) would be to get a 86 V8 mustang and swap EVERYTHING over to the 3.8 car.
Now what would I do? Get a V8 mustang to play with and drive the 3.8 car.
 
C

Cole S

New Member
Oct 13, 2020
2
0
1
17
Florida
General karthief said:
The easiest way to do this (in my opinion) would be to get a 86 V8 mustang and swap EVERYTHING over to the 3.8 car.
Now what would I do? Get a V8 mustang to play with and drive the 3.8 car.
Click to expand...
I would totally do that but my family already had 3 cars one bring a big van so that is not an option.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

8
Coyote swap questions
Replies
37
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2000xp8
2000xp8
gonzo.ayres
1980-1982 4.2 V8 to 5.0 V8 swap
Replies
10
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
2Blue2
2Blue2
Willybill32
Question about '86 master cylinder and booster swap
Replies
23
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Willybill32
Willybill32
Trickflo
Buy new 2011+ mustang vs supercharged fox / newedge ?
Replies
79
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
8
Progress Thread Beginner 4cyl to v8 conversion
Replies
13
Views
986
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Rdub6
Rdub6
Top Bottom