86 5.0 with 90 harness and a3m ecu

So I bought this ride, it's an 86 5 liter $700. The owner apparently didn't know what was wrong with it! I'm sure he did, but the car is wicked clean.. I ran through timing, made sure there was spark and fuel. Rough turning over. Finally realize that the crankshaft had about a quarter inch play. Previous owner told it was some sort of crate engine. After digging around I realized the Comp Cam heads. Rockers, alphabet cam and Scat 347 kit. Crankshaft was split in 2 after the first main. Metal particles wear everywhere cylinder walls were damaged. Parted out the engine.