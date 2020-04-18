86 5.0 with 90 harness and a3m ecu

So I bought this ride, it's an 86 5 liter $700. The owner apparently didn't know what was wrong with it! I'm sure he did, but the car is wicked clean.. I ran through timing, made sure there was spark and fuel. Rough turning over. Finally realize that the crankshaft had about a quarter inch play. Previous owner told it was some sort of crate engine. After digging around I realized the Comp Cam heads. Rockers, alphabet cam and Scat 347 kit. Crankshaft was split in 2 after the first main. Metal particles wear everywhere cylinder walls were damaged. Parted out the engine.
 
So due everything going on in the world today, I managed to find a 90 hatch being parted out. The hatch was still running when I went to remove parts. Got the ECU A3M entire connecting harness with the engine harness $60. Also got the fuel tank with pump assembly and lines.
 
By the way, I put together an explorer motor for a friend. Nothing crazy. Gt40 setup. did add a b303 cam, 1.6 rocker, dual valve springs and Edelbrock intake.
20171211_173833.jpg
 
