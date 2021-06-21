I purchased these less than a year ago and have them installed on my 87 Gt. They have under 50 miles on them and are like new. Asking $225obo will ship at buyers expense located in Chicago suburbs. Message me with any questions. On the sound clip my vehicle has shorty headers off road H pipe and Anderson N41 cam. Sounds amazing but I just found a set of Mac dumps which I have been searching for 2 years for that I will be installing and will no longer need the spintechs.