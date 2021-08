This is a branch from my main progress thread here I decided to start a dedicated thread for this problem to try and reach some more people with it. I feel like I’m really close to getting this but I think I’m missing some key knowledge.I’m having a rough time getting a couple of switches wired up properly. I need to hook up the drivers side lock switch, and the passenger’s side window switch.I have the respective switches still connected on the opposite sides, but they don’t seem to be symmetrical or I have something backwards.I’ve watched YouTube videos about how DPDT switches work, but I’m still a little confused as to what is supposed to go where and what terminals activate when you throw the switch.Here is a picture of my passenger side lock switch (the one that is still hooked up):But here is the diagram:Based on this, it looks like the black and white wire is supposed to go to the middle terminal, but on my switch that isn’t the case. I have zero experience with this stuff, so it’s possible I’m just reading the diagram wrong?