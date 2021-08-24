Electrical 86 door switch wiring?

This is a branch from my main progress thread here.
I decided to start a dedicated thread for this problem to try and reach some more people with it. I feel like I’m really close to getting this but I think I’m missing some key knowledge.

I’m having a rough time getting a couple of switches wired up properly. I need to hook up the drivers side lock switch, and the passenger’s side window switch.

I have the respective switches still connected on the opposite sides, but they don’t seem to be symmetrical or I have something backwards.

I’ve watched YouTube videos about how DPDT switches work, but I’m still a little confused as to what is supposed to go where and what terminals activate when you throw the switch.

Here is a picture of my passenger side lock switch (the one that is still hooked up):

0AB3187E-555D-42D5-88C7-90FB086E9D4C.jpeg


But here is the diagram:

73B3922D-14C7-4990-90E6-EE923FF3069F.jpeg


Based on this, it looks like the black and white wire is supposed to go to the middle terminal, but on my switch that isn’t the case. I have zero experience with this stuff, so it’s possible I’m just reading the diagram wrong?
 

