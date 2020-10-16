Suspension 86 Fox 5 Lug Disc Brake Conversion

F

Fitzjack

New Member
May 9, 2019
12
0
1
26
Kentucky
I’m looking into buying the 5 lug disc conversion kit from LMR and 17x9 SVE Anniversary wheels for all four corners.
I do not want to use any steering limiters so I’m trying to find out what’s the widest wheel and tire I can get on the car without rubbing.
It already has an 88 front end under it that my dad did back in the 90s so it’s not stock at all.
I also ultimately plan to swap a coyote into it at some point in the future as well so it’s going to be a handful which makes me want the absolute most rubber and stopping power I could get.
 

